Mask-wearing dirt bike rider shot 19-year-old man in East Harlem, NYPD says

A dirt bike-riding gunman shot a 19-year-old pedestrian in East Harlem on Sunday, police said.

Authorities said that the victim was walking on Second Avenue between 112th and 113th streets just before 4 p.m. when shots rang out. The victim heard shots and started to run before realizing that he had been shot in the leg, cops said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the suspected shooter, who was wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing while riding a white dirt bike.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.