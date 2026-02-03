Giants hire Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator

August 5, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. David Smith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © David Smith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA)

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants have found their offensive coordinator, hiring former Kansas City Chiefs man Matt Nagy, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Harbaugh initially hoped his former offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, Todd Monken, would follow him to New York. He ultimately landed the head-coaching job of the Cleveland Browns.

Nagy, who once coached the Chicago Bears, had spent the last three seasons working under Andy Reid in Kansas City. But after a disastrous 2025 season and the expiration of his contract last month, the parties opted to part ways, with Nagy hoping to land a play-calling gig as either a head coach or a coordinator.

He interviewed for the head-coaching vacancies of the Arizona Cardinals, Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans, but did not land any of them. He also missed out on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator gig to Sean Mannion.

With the Giants, though, Nagy gets exactly what he wanted in an opportunity to call plays. Despite another miserable, four-win season, New York’s offense has legitimate pieces to work with moving forward, pieces the organization hopes Nagy can help develop.

Jaxson Dart appears to be the franchise quarterback they expected him to be when they moved up last year to draft him toward the end of the first round out of Ole Miss. Fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo looked like a bruising No. 1 back in his limited time before a season-ending injury.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers, preparing for his third season, is also coming back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4.

