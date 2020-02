The suspect allegedly raped a woman and then stole her jewelry, phone and cash.

A man was charged with rape and robbery on Tuesday in connection with an attack in a Staten Island office building, police said.

Police said Maurice Scott, 28, raped a 44-year-old woman at about 5:30 p.m. Friday inside a building on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor. He stole her jewelry, cellphone and cash and then fled, police said.

The woman was taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.

Scott was taken into custody on Monday night.