Max Rose concedes to Nicole Malliotakis in 11th congressional district race | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nearly 10 days after Republican Nicole Malliotakis declared victory over Democratic incumbent Max Rose in the contentious congressional race in Staten Island and southern Brooklyn’s 11th District, Rose has conceded.

Malliotakis won more than 56 percent of in-person votes (136,382) in the swing district on election, with 97.9 percent of scanners reporting. Rose claimed approximately 42 percent of the in-person vote (99,224), according to Board of Election figures.

While there are more than 40,000 absentee ballots still to be counted in the race, Rose would have had to have received close to 90 percent of those votes to trump Malliotakis.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1 percent,” Rose said in a statement on Nov. 12. “I have called to congratulate Congresswoman-elect Malliotakis on her win and concede the race. I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition.”

The Republican challenger defeated the incumbent on both the Staten Island side, and in the Brooklyn sections of the district, which include Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, and Gravesend. On the Rock, she garnered 52 percent at 126,061 votes, compared to Rose getting just north of 40 percent with 97,328 votes, according to state Board of Election figures.

Malliotakis’ lead was narrower in southern Brooklyn, where she earned 47 percent, at 29,293 votes, while Rose got just under 44 percent, at 27,196 votes.

The sitting congressman, who called for healing as the country moves forward, said in a statement Thursday that he was proud of his accomplishments in his first and only term.

“I am immensely proud of everything we accomplished in the last two years including, but not limited to: permanently funding the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, making real and significant progress to combat the opioid epidemic, securing millions to improve our commutes, enacting split tolling to take thousands of cars off the expressways at no cost to commuters, and cutting through the red tape to finally begin construction of the East Shore Seawall,” Rose said, adding that representing the district has been “the honor of my life.”

“Thank you for this privilege,” he said. “I love Staten Island and Brooklyn. This is our home. No matter the challenges we face, I will be on the frontlines with you fighting to make this city and country a better, safer, and more united place.”