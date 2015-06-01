Month of May warmest in decades; June to be balmy, too

After the winter the city had, New Yorkers seemed ready for a warm spell, and May provided it by being one of the warmest ever.

The average temperature for the month was 68.5 degrees, second all-time behind the balmy May of 1991, which averaged 68.7 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.

2015 already has two warm-weather records for this month, most days over 80 (18 days) and most days with a temperature of 70 degrees or more (28).

Historically, the average temperature for May is 62.5 degrees, and usually we have 6 days 80 degrees and warmer, and 17 days that are 70 degrees or warmer.

This warm spell is almost (almost) making city dwellers forget February, the coldest February in 130 years and third-coldest in the history of Central Park records.

After a cold front passed through the city, June greeted us with much cooler and wetter weather.

We’ll get some respite but the summer-like conditions will march on for at least mid-June, with a good change of temperatures staying at above-average levels after this week.