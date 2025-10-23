BREAKING: Mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo as his replacement two days before early voting starts

Putting aside past vitriol, Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Andrew Cuomo for mayor on Thursday.

Adams campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro confirmed the announcement, first reported in The New York Times, in a statement to amNewYork: “As spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, I can confirm that the Mayor will endorse former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him. The time and locations for their joint appearances are currently being finalized.”

Adams, who suspended his reelection bid late last month, is throwing his support behind Cuomo in a last-ditch effort to help the moderate former governor consolidate voters to overcome Democratic nominee and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who is ahead in the polls by double digits.

While not necessarily surprising, considering their centrist positions on most issues, Adams’ endorsement came just two months after he publicly criticized Cuomo — calling him “a snake and a liar” after reports indicated the mayor was considering stepping out of the race for a job offer, possibly with the Trump administration.

The mayor had also slammed Cuomo as a “spoiled brat” and dinged him for allegedly having a history of tanking the candidacies of Black politicians like himself.

Adams, who had consistently polled last in the four-man general election, finally withdrew from the race in late September.

With his nod of support, as the Times reported Thursday, it appears Adams has mended fences with the man he once blamed for boxing him out of the mayor’s race.

The mayor himself declined to answer questions about the endorsement during an unrelated official press conference in Lower Manhattan on Thursday morning. He indicated he would be with Cuomo later in the day.

“See you all later,” he told a scrum of reporters chasing after him.

Both Adams and Cuomo were pictured sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game on Wednesday night, shortly after Cuomo shared the stage with Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the final general election debate.

What does it mean for the race?

Adams’ endorsement could help Cuomo pick up some of his supporters who have hesitated to get behind the former governor even after he exited the race. He told the Times that he plans to campaign alongside Cuomo in the final week and a half of the race, particularly in “Black and brown communities.”

In recent weeks, Hizzoner has seemingly ramped up his rhetoric against Mamdani since ending his own bid, warning the democratic socialist frontrunner’s likely ascent to City Hall could undo his administration’s accomplishments.

However, based on recent polls, it remains unclear how many more voters Adams, a historically unpopular mayor, can attract to Cuomo’s side, in addition to those who have already backed him.

For instance, a Quinnipiac poll earlier this month showed that Cuomo picked up much of Adams’ support soon after he dropped out, which boosted his standing by 10%. Still, that increase was not enough to get within striking distance of Mamdani, who had 46% of support in the survey and a 13-point lead in the three-man field.

Further complicating matters for Cuomo is Sliwa’s refusal to withdraw from the race. The former governor has said it will be very difficult for him to overcome Mamdani without Sliwa’s voters defecting to him and has been publicly pushing for the Republican to suspend his candidacy for the last week.

As for Mamdani, he reacted to the news of Adams’ endorsement in a statement that suggested “Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term,” a line he’s previously used.

“It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the President himself,” Mamdani said.