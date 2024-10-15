Mayor Adams brings in smallest fundraising haul since his election: filings

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams brought in his smallest fundraising haul since taking office over the past three months — a span during which he was indicted on corruption charges and a swarm of federal investigations has consumed his administration.

The revelation came in numbers provided by his campaign Tuesday morning for the latest fundraising quarter.

Adams raised just $190,000 between July and October 2024 — a paltry sum compared to the $1.1 million his campaign raked in during the first six months of the year. His campaign released the numbers ahead of Adams’ filing for the last three months, which is scheduled to be uploaded to the Campaign Finace Board (CFB) website on Tuesday.

The mayor was also outraised this quarter by city Comptroller Brad Lander, who on Friday reported bringing in $317,980 since mid-July. Lander’s campaign says that with what he has raised so far in direct contributions and expected matching funds combined, he will have a $4.5 million war chest. He has $279,338 cash on hand.

Even so, Adams has still outraised all of his competitors overall, having amassed $4.1 million for his 2025 reelection bid, according to his campaign. If his campaign is still awarded public matching funds, amid his indictment on charges for soliciting and accepting illegal foreign and straw donations, he will have raised a total of $8.2 million.

His campaign compliance attorney, Vita Pitta, said that means Adams will effectively be done fundraising due to the $8 million spending cap.

“Mayor Adams’s strong support from New Yorkers continues—and the campaign has now raised the maximum amount it can spend in the primary with anticipated matching funds for his reelection far ahead of schedule,” Pitta said in a statement.

But the mayor may have to keep raising money.

Given the federal charges against him, it remains unclear if he will be able to redeem the $4 million in taxpayer funds that his campaign expects to receive. The CFB will determine who is qualified to receive matching funds on Dec. 16.

Pitta did not immediately answer how much money the campaign currently has on hand, or if it will continue to fundraise.

While Adams’ competitors must still aggressively fundraise to catch up with him, Friday’s filings showed they are holding their own.

Lander’s predecessor as comptroller, Scott Stringer, reported raising $180,540 since mid-July, bringing his total haul to $616,000. His campaign says that amount, combined with the public dollars it expects, will bring his total fundraising to $3.2 million. He currently has $285,000 in his campaign account.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) raised $147,389 over the past three months, which, combined with the $473,869 he had already raised and matching funds, brings his fundraising total to just over $2 million.

Meanwhile, Myrie’s colleague in Albany’s upper chamber, Jessica Ramos (D-Queens), is currently trailing her competitors in the money game. Her campaign reported having raised $52,512 since she launched her bid about a month ago, but she has not yet reached the threshold to qualify for public matching funds.