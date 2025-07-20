Mayor Eric Adams went to Brooklyn on Sunday morning to champion public safety for NYCHA residents, and ended up doing pull-ups off a street light.

Mayor Eric Adams went to Brooklyn on Sunday morning to champion public safety for NYCHA residents, and ended up doing pull-ups off a street light on a resident’s dare.

The feat of strength took place after an unrelated press conference inside the Cypress Hills Houses in East New York. Following the event, Hizzoner took a stroll to the corner of Hegeman and Fountain Avenues, where Prince Mapp, an individual attempting to ignite a social media campaign, challenged Adams to perform pull-ups in the street.

“I got a challenge that I’m doing in New York City called the Pull-up for Peace Challenge, where I’m challenging people in New York to pull up a peace. It’s just bringing a beautiful distraction,” Mapp said. “We want to promote a safe summer.”

Mapp took the mayor to a street light fixed with traffic lights and showed off his own skills, prompting Adams to giggle to himself. Then Adams took on the dare, climbing the lamppost before grabbing the metal with both hands and dangling. He then made several strenuous pullups, much to the amusement of locals.

Mapp was eager to rate the feat.

“I give the mayor, at his age, his shape. I give him a hard eight,” Mapp told amNewYork. “I’m saying, I’m 50, you know, it’s hard for me. He’s older than me. So I give him a hard eight.”

Mapp says he is looking to challenge more notable figures to perform the challenge, with President Trump being his most sought-after politician.

“Donald Trump seems to be in good health, and he sent a message to the nation about bringing violence down. So, I challenge the President of the United States to give me a Pull up for Peace,” Mapp said.