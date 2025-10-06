Mayor Adams in Albania this week to meet with government officials, business leaders

Mayor Eric Adams will spend much of this week in Albania, with the stated purpose of meeting with government and business leaders there to “promote economic activity and tourism” in the Big Apple, his office announced on Sunday night.

Adams is making the four-day excursion to the Eastern European country on the heels of dropping his mayoral reelection bid on Sept. 28, raising speculation that he may be looking for future job prospects while abroad. His City Hall spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak Altus, insisted that it is not the reason for Adams’ travel, which will last through Thursday, Oct. 9.

Instead, Mamelak Altus said Adams was invited by Albanian Prime Minister Edvin Rama and that the jaunt is a continuation of his past efforts to connect New York to other cities around the globe.

“As mayor of one of the most international cities in the world, Mayor Adams has spent the last four years fostering relationships with global leaders in government, business, and technology to drive innovation and economic growth to our city,” Mamelak Altus said in a statement. “Over the next few days, Mayor Adams will travel to Albania, where he will meet with the prime minister, business and tech leaders, tour factories, and discuss new opportunities to boost economic activity and tourism to New York City.”

The Adams spokesperson said the trip’s cost will be split between the Albanian government and the city. The Albanian government will cover Adams’ ground transportation and lodging, while the city will foot the rest of the bill — including air travel.

Mamelak Altus said it was easier to provide “appropriate security” for the mayor if the Albanian government paid for his accommodations, which she said cost roughly $200 a night. She added that the Albanian government covering part of the tab is consistent with the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board (COIB) rules.

Furthermore, Mamelak Altus stated that Adams’ son, Jordan Coleman, did not join him on the trip and that he was not involved in setting it up. Coleman recently competed on the Albanian version of American Idol, an experience that inspired his latest rap EP, according to a June New York Post report.

Adams will meet with Rama and members of the prime minister’s cabinet on Monday, according to his schedule. He will also make stops at local businesses and factories.

The trip comes after Adams exited the mayor’s race late last month with no apparent job lined up for after his term ends on Dec. 31.

While the mayor consistently denied that he was looking for other work in the weeks leading up to his dropping his bid, numerous reports indicated that his inner circle had been working behind the scenes to find him new employment.