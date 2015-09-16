De Blasio announces education reforms that include computer science for all students

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans Wednesday to boost city school programs that he said will improve their academics and prepare them for college.

The plan represents a $186 million annual commitment to students and aims to reach a 80% on time graduation goal by 2026. Under de Blasio’s vision, students will read at grade level by the 2nd grade, master algebra by the 9th grade and have computer science classes in elementary, middle and high school.

“These reforms take tools proven to drive success and make them the new standard for every student and every school. These are the building blocks that will ensure our students and this city can compete in a world that demands more education than at any time in our history,” he said in a statement.

The plan also calls for increased access to Advance Placement classes for high school students starting next school year and providing resources to high school students to visit college campuses. De Blasio also called for partnerships between 50 charter and district schools to share best teaching practices.