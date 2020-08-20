Mayor de Blasio tells public teachers to ‘show up’ and serve people

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio told New York City public school teachers Thursday to put aside fears about contracting the novel coronavirus and to “rise up to the occasion” by returning to school buildings for in-person classes this fall during a press conference on Thursday.

“Answer the call, our transit workers did, our first responders did, our health care workers did … Show up and serve people that’s what our constituents depend on, that’s what parents and kids believe we are here to do and certainly taxpayers as well,” de Blasio told reporters. “It’s a moment to be there for families.”

Teachers who have a higher risk of developing serious health complications as a result of contracting the novel coronavirus are allowed to request a reasonable accommodation to instruct remotely this fall. So far, 15 % of New York City public school teachers have submitted requests to instruct from home, according to the most Department of Education data.

But as the de Blasio administration continues to leave questions on school reopening unanswered, such as how to keep children from removing required face masks or how to prevent overcrowding at school entrances and exits, teachers are going increasingly fearful of returning to school buildings.

De Blasio began the press conference touting the efforts of Kevin Bowles, a Crown Heights school principal, and a colleague, Maya Wilson, for putting in extra hours for the greater good of New York City students by running a city regional enrichment center over the summer. The story that exemplified the mayor and chancellor’s attitudes that a “can do” attitude is all teachers need to adopt in order to make the upcoming blended model school year work.

“A lot of these members of the team wouldn’t do this, the chose to do this,” de Blasio recounted Wilson saying about her fellow instructors. When asked why she gave up her summer to work at the enrichment center she responded “because our families are worth it,” according to de Blasio.

“Public servants are public servants they chose the profession because they love kids,” said de Blasio.