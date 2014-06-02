Mayor forms panel for mentally ill in criminal justice system

A city task force has been formed to address the needs of those with mental illness and behavioral problems inside and outside the criminal justice system, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The Task Force on Behavioral Health and the Criminal Justice System will have 19 members, a dozen of whom are city agency chiefs including NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton. The task force, which will be advised by five experts, will be led by Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Lilliam Barrios-Paoli and Elizabeth Glazer, director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

An action plan is due to de Blasio in September, 100 days after the task force first meets June 18.