Mayor’s Alliance: fewer animals euthanized last year

Construction continues at 3 World Trade Center, Tuesday, April 22, 2014. Photo Credit: Fox / Ron P. Jaffe

Fewer dogs and cats were euthanized last year than in 2012 inside the city’s Animal Care & Control facilities, according to a report yesterday by the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.

The non-profit’s 2013 Progress Report showed about 6,100 pets were put down, after about 8,200 in 2012. About a third of those were owner requested due to an illness or old age, said Alliance president Jane Hoffman. The decrease can be attributed to factors including more animals being placed in private shelters and the AC&C’s adoption program, she said.