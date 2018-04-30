News McCarren Park barbecue areas open just in time for summer The city parks department launched a new initiative aimed at decreasing litter at McCarren Park. McCarren Park has three new barbecue areas, the parks department announced on Monday. Photo Credit: iStock By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 30, 2018 2:45 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Brooklyn residents have a new space to grill and chill this summer: McCarren Park. The city parks department opened three new barbecue areas in the north Brooklyn park over the past two weeks. New Yorkers can now get their grill on near the Vincent Abate Playground, across from the softball fields in the grassy area next to Driggs Avenue, and on the other side of Driggs Avenue opposite the soccer field. Each area features nine double-headed grills, 18 new picnic tables and three charcoal bins. “McCarren Park is a heavily used resource for many north Brooklynites, and we’re excited to bring even more amenities to the park,” NYC Parks Brooklyn Commissioner Martin Maher said on Monday. The new barbecue areas are part of a larger program the parks department is launching that aims to improve litter management at the popular park, including the installation of 50 three-receptacle waste disposal units. According to the parks department, crews pick up roughly 120 tons of garbage at city beaches, parks and other recreation areas each day during the summer months. “We’re looking forward to another busy summer season, and we remind all visitors to Brooklyn parks to pitch in and help keep them clean and litter-free,” Maher added. Rechargeable, electric equipment such as weed whackers and leaf blowers also are being used to keep the park clean in an eco-friendlier way. The new litter management program is expected to be rolled out at other city parks in the borough as well, including Fort Greene Park. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.