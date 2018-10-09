Don't worry bookworms. Despite the "for sale" signs up at McNally Jackson's NoLIta location, its owner said the bookstore isn't ending its chapter in Manhattan anytime soon.

Winick Realty Group posted a listing for the property and signs went up Monday, prompting questions from fans on social media. But Sarah McNally told amNewYork Tuesday that she is close to signing a lease at a new location not far from its current home at 52 Prince St.

"Everything’s OK, it’s just a little premature," McNally said of the sale announcement.

The Bowery Boogie blog first reported the sale announcement Tuesday morning. A representative for Winick Realty Group did not immediately return messages for comment.

The store's property listing boasts 3,250 square feet on the ground floor, 14-foot-tall ceilings, and says the space would be ready for a July 2019 possession. The listing also said that divisions would be considered.

McNally opened the store in 2004 as an extension of the family-owned Canadian bookseller McNally Robinson, and eventually made it independent. In addition to its literary offerings, the store had a cafe and hosted author readings and "Q&As." In January, McNally opened a Williamsburg location.

While McNally remained tight-lipped about the store's new home, as she is still negotiating the lease, she did say there were many spaces that were available when she was conducting her search. Fans, she assured, won't be disappointed.

"If all things continue to go as planned, it will be amazing in every way," she said.