LATEST PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
News

Newark airport travelers possibly exposed to measles, NJ DOH warns

About three weeks ago, a traveler with the

About three weeks ago, a traveler with the measles moved through Newark Liberty International Airport potentially exposing fellow flyers to the disease. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

By Allegra Hobbs Special to amNewYork
Print

A traveler with the measles moved through Newark Liberty International Airport about three weeks ago, potentially exposing fellow flyers to the disease, according to New Jersey health officials.

The New Jersey Department of Health on Tuesday issued a warning to anyone who traversed the airport from May 29 at 5 p.m. until 3:30 pm the next day, noting those exposed may develop symptoms as late as June 20.

Local health departments are reaching out to individuals who may have been on a flight with the infected traveler, according to the department. The department added that anyone who suspects they may have been infected should call a health care provider before visiting a doctor in person to prevent spreading the disease.

State epidemiologist Christina Tan further urged anyone who has not gotten the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to get vaccinated — anyone unvaccinated is vulnerable to the disease, she said, whereas two doses of the vaccination is more than 99 percent effective in preventing infection.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons,” Dr. Tan said in a news release through the New Jersey Department of Health.

New York City is currently in the grips of a measles outbreak, with 596 recorded cases within the five boroughs. Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city's Health Department in April issued an emergency health order to impose fines for those who refused to vaccinate, though enforcing the order has been a laborious process, with over 100 unvaccinated failing to either get vaccinated or pay the requisite fines. Since the emergency order was issued, more than 51,000 children between the ages of six-months- to 18-years-old have been vaccinated, including 3,844 in Williamsburg, officials said.

By Allegra Hobbs Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Stonewall Inn bartender Tree, who was present during Stonewall's resident bartender Tree recalls riots ahead of 50th anniversary
Sunny, a Guide Dog Foundation puppy in training, How does a guide dog train in NYC?
For 15 months, the castle has been closed Central Park puts finishing touches on Belvedere Castle
The theater world will come together for a Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
Grand Marshall Ricky Martin waves to spectators lining See scenes from this year's Puerto Rican Day Parade