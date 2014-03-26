Media company underwriting first day visits to Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum

After the first day, tickets will cost $24 apiece for most adults.

An exhibit inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Visitors to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on its opening day will have their tickets comped, courtesy of the Conde Nast, the Museum and media giant jointly announced Wednesday.

While Conde Nast is footing the price of all tickets on May 21, visitors must still make reservations at 911memorial.org. (As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets for all time slots were still available.)

“It is a source of great pride for Conde Nast to contribute to the momentous opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum and the revitalization of lower Manhattan,” said Charles H. Townsend, chief executive officer of Conde Nast. The company is relocating its headquarters to One World Trade Center.

“Helping the public visit this historic Museum is a direct way to uphold our collective obligation to never forget,” said 9/11 Memorial President Joe Daniels.

After the first day, tickets will cost $24 apiece for most adults, with discounts available to seniors, veterans, children and college students. Registered recovery workers and 9/11 family members as well as museum members, will be allowed in free. The museum is also planning to designate Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. as “free” nights, but online reservations are required.

The memorial is always free to the public.

(Sheila Anne Feeney)