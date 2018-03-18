Media labs with new tech now offered at Parks Department’s Recreation Centers

Students work on audio recording during a teen digital media class at the St. John’s Recreation Center on Prospect Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant on March 16. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

These computer labs have come a long way.

Once designed to give people access to computers and the internet, the city Parks Department has transformed the centers into media labs which now boast the latest video, photo and audio equipment.

The labs also provide free or low-cost access to pricey software and certifications to boost job skills.

“Our technological landscape has changed,” said Marlaina Headley, director of media education for the city Parks Department. “It’s no longer about getting access to the internet. They can get that on their phones. It’s about being a good digital citizen and finding your own voice.”

With some rebranding and upgraded equipment, Headley is hoping more New Yorkers of all ages will take advantage of the opportunities at 34 media labs across the city.

All you need is a membership to one of the Parks Department’s Recreation Centers.

New Yorkers under the age of 18 get free membership, while seniors, veterans and people between the ages of 18 and 24 pay just $25 a year. The fee for adults is $150.

“We spend a lot of money on programs and equipment so the members of the public don’t have to,” Headley said. “We have DSLR cameras, booms mikes, basically anything you need for audio and video production.”

Aspiring filmmakers and music producers can create their own videos. Other courses focus on graphic design and game design.

“People walk into these centers and they are in awe,” said Fabiola Caceres, media education coordinator. “Recreation facilities are known for tennis, pools, basketball courts and gyms. They see this amazing lab filled with 15 new Apple computers and a professional audio room.”

But the centers are not just for the tech savvy.

Caceres said there are courses for seniors or anyone who feels left behind in the digital era such as introduction to email and using a mouse.

“You may be surprised to know there are people in New York City who don’t have basic computer skills,” she said. “We are here to help bridge that gap.”

The labs also have staffers who can help prepare college applications and provide resume building skills on Adobe and Microsoft programs.

Headley said she is happy to see more freelance workers are using the labs as shared space.

“We are all about place making and community making,” she said. “If you don’t have a community, now you do.”