MediaMath signs lease at 4 World Trade Center

Four World Trade Center has a new major tenant.

MediaMath, a growing digital company that specializes in marketing, will move its 300 employees into the 44th, 45th, and 46th floors of the building in early 2015, it was announced Monday.

Larry Silverstein, the chairman of Silverstein Properties, which is developing five of the towers at the site , said the tech company’s move from Midtown to the 72-story building will boost the already growing draw of downtown Manhattan.

“The new World Trade Center is emerging as the commercial heart of the city’s hottest neighborhood,” he said in a statement.

MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki agreed.

“We want that software to be on the desktops and tablets of every professional marketer in the world; we worked hard to find a property and a developer that matched the scope of our vision,” he said in a statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said MediaMath will generate 1,000 new jobs to and enhance the city’s ever growing tech industry.

“This is a career sector we want to expand because it has so much economic mobility for its workforce and represents a true path to the middle class,” the mayor said in a statement.

Four World Trade Center opened in November and includes the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and the city as its tenants. No offices are open, but the building can be used for private meetings and its observation deck.

With MediaMath’s 15-year lease, 70% of the 7.4 million square feet of newly built space at One, 4 and 7 World Trade Center is now occupied, according to Silverstein.