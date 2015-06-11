Meet an FDNY calendar star at charity event

Thirteen of New York City’s bravest pose for photos during the release of the official 2015 Calendar of Heroes on July 15, 2014, in Times Square. Proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to benefit the FDNY Foundation. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw

New Yorkers who want their photo taken with a hunky, topless firefighter (and who doesn’t?) can stop by Times Square this weekend to celebrate the FDNY’s 150th anniversary.

If you don’t faint from that photo, visitors can then buy limited edition merchandise, including a T-shirt and collectible pin, to benefit The FDNY Foundation and take a — slightly tamer — photo with the commemorative anniversary truck on Sunday, which is parked outside the Hard Rock Cafe, also celebrating it’s founders day.

“Hard Rock looks forward to celebrating Founder’s Day this year by honoring those who serve our community, and it’s a privilege to support the lifesaving work of the FDNY through Hard Rock Cafe New York’s limited-edition merchandise,” said John Pasquale, director of sales and marketing for Hard Rock Cafe New York. “Like Hard Rock, The Fire Department is a renowned New York staple and we are proud to join efforts as we celebrate our anniversaries, and recognize FDNY members for their dedication to our city.”

The FDNY Foundation educates the city on fire safety awareness, supports training for its members, and backs enhanced technology.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and first responders will also share stories of their work in the field.

The event begins at 10 a.m. in the cafe’s Times Square location on Broadway, between 43rd and 44th Street.

Later this summer Hard Rock Cafe will host a burger cook off with firefighters, with the winning recipe offered on their menu from September for a limited time.