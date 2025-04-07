Jackpot! Mega Millions revamping lottery game but with higher ticket prices – and better chances of winning

Mega Millions launches new gaming system. Ticket prices will increase but so will the chances of winning, according to representatives.

Mega Millions is debuting its long-awaited revamped game featuring larger prizes and improved odds — but it’ll cost you a few more dollars for a chance at a potentially billion-dollar dream.

The first drawing under the updated prize structure will start on Tuesday, April 8, at 11 p.m. Eastern. The upgraded Mega Millions game looks to attract a broader audience by enhancing non-jackpot prizes and increasing players’ chances of winning.

New York is one of 45 states nationwide that participate in Mega Millions. The game has biweekly drawings, and jackpot winners can win tens of millions of dollars to over a billion dollars.

One of the biggest changes includes increasing the cost of a Mega Millions ticket from $2 to $5, though officials believe the potential for higher rewards justifies the increase.

Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said the new system promises a better experience overall and better value at every play.

“Beyond big jackpots, players told us they want bigger non-jackpot prizes, and that’s exactly what this new game delivers,” he said in a statement.

According to Johnston, players who previously won $2 in the old game will now take home $10, $15, $20, $25, or $50. Additionally, those who had won $500 will now receive prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

Other changes include:

– The overall odds of winning any prize will improve from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23. Odds for winning the jackpot will also see a beneficial shift, dropping from an astronomical 1 in 302,575,350 to a slightly less astronomical 1 in 290,472,336.

– The new game will reset the jackpot to a minimum of $50 million, compared to the previous $20 million.

-With estimated average jackpots exceeding $800 million, players can expect more frequent and substantial jackpot amounts.

-Non-jackpot wins will automatically multiply their base prize by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X, with prizes ranging from $10 to $10 million.

Due to the new gaming setup, the existing “Megaplier” and “Just the Jackpot” features will be replaced with the new built-in multiplier.

If the jackpot remains unclaimed after April 4, it will roll over into the new game format, allowing the prize to continue growing with ticket sales.

Drawings are broadcast Tuesday and Friday nights. For more information, visit the Mega Millions website or the New York Lottery at nylottery.ny.gov.