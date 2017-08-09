Mega Millions ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens, worth $1 million

No one has come forward to claim the $1 million prize as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Jamaica, Queens, for Tuesday night’s drawing, you’d better check your numbers.

A ticket sold at the Lucky Lottery & Convenience store at 178-29 Hillside Ave. matched the first five numbers drawn Tuesday night, but missed the Mega Ball number.

No one has come forward to claim the $1 million prize as of Wednesday afternoon, a New York Lottery spokeswoman said.

“It’s good. It was a big surprise,” said Jignesh Patel, a worker at Lucky Lottery. “We don’t know who the winner is.”

This is the first time the convenience store has sold a winning ticket, Patel said. It’s not clear exactly how many Mega Millions tickets were sold there on Tuesday, but he estimated they were worth more than $1,000 in sales.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52, and 74. The Mega Ball was 14.

Three other second-place tickets were sold across the country, one each in California, Georgia and Florida.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose on Wednesday from $350 million to $400 million since no one matched the Mega Ball. Your next shot at winning will be Friday night.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 258,890,850, and the odds of matching five of the six numbers is 1 in 18,492,204, according to the New York Lottery.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was a $656 million payout in 2012 that was split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

With Lisa Irizarry