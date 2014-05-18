Meilin Liu stabbed to death inside Lower East Side apartment, police say

Police found Liu in the bathtub will several stab wounds.

A 57-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Lower East Side apartment over the weekend, police said.

Meilin Liu’s family hadn’t heard from her in a few days so her niece went to check on her. But she couldn’t get inside the Eldridge Street apartment near Broome Street, police said.

Police found Liu in the bathtub will several stab wounds at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are questioning Liu’s brother, who they said lived in the apartment with her.

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation, police said.

(Alison Fox)