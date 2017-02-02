Melania Trump hires Lindsay Reynolds as chief of staff, her first White House pick

First lady Melania Trump has begun to assemble her East Wing staff, starting with the announcement of her chief of staff.

Lindsay Reynolds, according to the White House, who also will have a role as assistant to the president, served in George W. Bush’s White House.

Though the first lady remains in Manhattan with son Barron, ABC News has reported that she plans to move to D.C. in the summer.

In a nod to the slow pace of assembling her team, Melania Trump, in a White House statement, said that she is “putting together a professional and highly experienced team, which will take time to do properly.”

Reynolds, who the White House identifies as having “over 14 years of experience in political fundraising, event management, and logistical expertise,” is apparently already on the job. She noted, in the statement, that she is working to ready the White House Visitors Office so that tours can resume “in the coming weeks.”

One of the issues Melania Trump, 46, plans to focus on as first lady is cyber bullying.