Melissa Brown, NYPD academy CPR instructor during Peter Liang’s training, stripped of gun and badge

An NYPD academy instructor who taught CPR during the time Peter Liang was enrolled was stripped of her gun and badge, a law enforcement official confirmed on Tuesday.

Officer Melissa Brown, who has been with the department since 2006, was placed on modified duty. The move follows “an ongoing internal investigation into CPR instruction,” the official said.

Brown was the instructor when Liang graduated the academy in 2013, according to the official.

Liang, 28, was convicted on Feb. 11 of manslaughter and official misconduct for failing to perform CPR after he shot Akai Gurley, 28, in the stairwell of the Pink Houses. Liang could receive a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced for the fatal shooting on April 14.

His partner, Shaun Landau, was fired on Feb. 12.

During the trial, Landau, also 28, testified he only spent a couple minutes practicing CPR on a mannequin while in the police academy, and his memory of the training was hazy.

A fellow officer in their same class also testified there was very little CPR training, and about 300 people in the room at the same time.

“They ran out of time before I could go up there,” Officer John Funk testified.