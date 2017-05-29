Memorial Day weekend weather in NYC will be mostly rainy, forecasters say

Be prepared to move your picnic inside this holiday, forecasters warn.

Be prepared to move your picnic inside this Memorial Day.

Rain is expected to continue until about 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Afterward, there is a slight chance of showers before 8 p.m.

Accumulation is predicted at about a quarter- to a half-an-inch of rain.

Temperatures will be “unseasonably low” on Monday, with a high of 60 degrees, meteorologist Jay Engle said.

They will increase slightly on Tuesday, which has a predicted high of 65 degrees. There’s about a 20 percent chance of showers on Tuesday and a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night, the NWS said.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a chance of showers adn thunderstorms in the evening.