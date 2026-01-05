Memorial Service for Edith Lieber (1924-2025)

Edith Lieber of Ocean Beach and Manhattan peacefully passed away at the age of 101, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, located at 199 Bleeker Street, on January 11, beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Jazz Foundation of America. A formal obituary will be published in Fire Island News when our publication season resumes on Memorial Day Weekend. May her memory always be a blessing.