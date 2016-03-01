Men claimed to be Con Edison workers, sexually assaulted and robbed woman in the Bronx, NYPD says

One man tied the victim to a coffee table, cops said.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Trevor Collens

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in the Bronx by two men claiming to be Con Edison workers on Monday, cops said.

Police said they responded to a call about a robbery on Magenta Street in Gun Hill just after 1:15 p.m. Authorities said that two men knocked on an apartment door and identified themselves as Con Edison workers. A 26-year-old woman opened the door, and the men pushed their way inside the apartment.

Then, one man tied the victim down to a coffee table while the other grabbed a knife, police said.

The woman was sexually assaulted and robbed of cash before the two men fled the scene, they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police described the two suspects as men in their 20s who are believed to be about 5-foot-6-inches. No arrests have been made.