Men sought after fatal Brooklyn shooting of man, woman in SUV, NYPD says

The victims were sitting in a parked SUV in East New York, police said.

Police are looking for two men in connection to the fatal shootings of a man and a woman inside a parked SUV in Brooklyn last week.

Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, had just left a club in East New York and were sitting in the SUV at about 4:40 a.m. on Friday June 23, 2017, when a gunman fired 13 times into the driver’s side of the car.

Hannibal, sitting in the driver’s seat, was shot multiple times, and Stubbs was hit once, cops said. Hannibal is believed to have been the intended target, according to police.

A man was caught on video fleeing the location of the shooting, on Cleveland Street, between Linden Boulevard and Hegeman Avenue, “immediately after the incident,” police said.

The same man was seen nearby walking with a second man before the incident.

An unidentified SUV was also caught on camera reversing near where the incident happened, just before the shooting.