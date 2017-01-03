Men steal jewelry worth millions from midtown store, NYPD says

The men broke into the KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler in midtown.

Police are looking for three men who stole $6 million worth of jewelry from a midtown store on New Year’s Eve.

They released video surveillance of two of the suspects Monday.

The men broke into the KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler at 70 W. 36th St. at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, by using a pry-bar and hammer to get in, police said. They then stole jewelry from two safes and exited the building through a stairwell on the sixth floor.

Police said the approximate value of the stolen jewelry is $6 million.

There were no injuries reported and there are no arrests at this time. Police did not have detailed descriptions of the three men.