Men steal lottery tickets, thousands of dollars from Brooklyn bookstore, NYPD says

The men had robbed a laundromat an hour before, police said.

Two armed men last month stole thousands of dollars in lottery tickets and cash from a Brooklyn bookstore, an hour after they robbed a laundromat, police said Friday.

The men pushed their way into the Book Card bookstore on Flatlands Avenue, near East 94th Street, in Canarsie at about 2:40 p.m. on July 27 as an employee was in the process of closing the store, cops said. They showed a gun and punched the male employee in the mouth, they said.

The robbers made away with $8,000 in cash, $3,500 in lottery tickets and the victim’s wallet, according to police.

About an hour before, the men had entered the Choo Choo laundromat on East 102nd Street and Farragut Road, displayed a gun and took $500 in cash from the register, police said.

The men, wearing hoodies drawn tight around their faces and believed to be 20 to 25 years old, fled in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance footage of the men in the laundromat on Friday.