Metro-North employee arrested for sex assault

A Metro-North employee was arrested in Connecticut Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a train passenger, the MTA said.

Manny Ramos, a 34-year-old Brooklyn resident who’s in an engineer training program, was heading to New Haven when he assaulted the woman on a Metro-North train that departed Grand Central Terminal at 7:35 a.m., according to an MTA spokeswoman.

Ramos fled from the train when it pulled into the Fairfield station shortly after 9 a.m. Fairfield police officers and MTA cops searching the area around the station picked up Ramos on a nearby street. Ramos was hired by the agency as a coach cleaner in October 2011 and joined the engineer training program in March, according to the spokeswoman said.

The police investigation caused the train to be 54 minutes late to its New Haven destination.