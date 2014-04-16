Metro-North hosting blood drive at Grand Central

Give blood at Vanderbilt Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An entrance to Grand Central Terminal. (Jan. 24, 2013) Photo Credit: Eve’s Cidery

Metro-North commuters with extra time to spare can donate blood Thursday at Grand Central Terminal.

Metro-North and the New York Blood Center are hosting a blood drive in Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers are hoping to get plenty of universal donors with O-negative blood. Last year’s drive collected blood from 324 people, according to a Metro-North spokeswoman.

Donors are asked to bring identification with a photo or signature and to eat a good meal before donating.