Metropolitan Museum of Art named No. 1 in the world by TripAdvisor

The Met’s your best bet, if you trust TripAdvisor recommendations.

NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was named the world’s top museum in the interactive website’s Traveler’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum ranked sixth in the top 10 museum choices.

Earlier this year The Met announced layoffs and restructuring after a zealous expansion resulted in a ballooning, multi-million dollar deficit. But the mammoth institution received rave reviews from visitors, who praised the astonishing abundance and world class quality of its treasures, art and artifacts.

The designation “is especially gratifying since the award is based on feedback from our visitors themselves,” said Met Director and CEO Thomas P. Campbell, noting that the museum has had record attendance the last two years. Annual visitor attendance now tops 6.7 million, said Campbell.

TripAdvisor users ranked the Art Institute of Chicago as the second best museum in the world, the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace in St. Petersburg as third, the Musee d’Orsay in Paris as fourth and National Musuem of Anthroplogy in Mexico City as fifth.