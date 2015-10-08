Mets and Dodgers 2015 season series

The Mets and Dodgers faced off in seven games this season, which all took place in July and saw the …

The Mets and Dodgers faced off in seven games this season, which all took place in July and saw the Mets come out on top four games to three.

July 3: Mets 2, Dodgers 1

Noah Syndergaard, in his 10th career major-league start, matched Clayton Kershaw as each pitcher hurled one-run ball at Dodgers Stadium. A sacrifice fly by catcher Kevin Plawecki off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning gave the Mets the victory.

July 4: Dodgers 4, Mets 3

Zack Greinke tossed seven shutout innings to run his scoreless streak to nearly 28 innings, while Matt Harvey struggled, lasting only five innings for the second time in the season, as the Mets lost a close one.

July 5: Mets 8, Dodgers 0

Steven Matz impressed again in his second career big-league start, striking out eight in six innings of work. The Long Island product also picked up his fifth RBI in the contest, but a big day at the plate from Daniel Murphy, Wilmer Flores and Ruben Tejada propelled the Mets to the series win.

July 23: Dodgers 3, Mets 0

Kershaw nearly no-hit a Mets lineup that featured John Mayberry Jr. and Eric Campbell as the four and five hitters, and the Dodgers took the series opener at Citi Field. The Flushing faithful let notorious Met killer Jimmy Rollins hear it after a third-inning home run gave the Dodgers the lead.

July 24: Dodgers 7, Mets 2Ian Thomas, the fill-in starter for expectant father Greinke, beat the Mets and dad-to-be Jonathon Niese. With his wife expecting to give birth that night, Niese allowed six runs in just three innings of work, while ex-Met Justin Turner enjoyed his return to Queens with three hits, including a home run.

July 25: Mets 15, Dodgers 2

Reinforcements finally arrived as the Mets erupted for a season-high 21 hits in a blowout. Rookie Michael Conforto had four hits in his second major-league game, while newcomer Kelly Johnson blasted a solo home run to the upper deck in right field. Harvey picked up an easy victory, and Lucas Duda was the star of the night by smashing two home runs.

July 26: Mets 3, Dodgers 2Jacob deGrom outdueled Zack Greinke, whose scoreless inning streak ended at 452/3 following a fielder’s choice by deGrom in the third inning. DeGrom’s scoreless outing was spoiled after Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the ninth inning off closer Jeurys Familia. Jenrry Mejia worked out of trouble in the top of the tenth to keep the game tied, allowing former Dodger and new Met Juan Uribe to smack a double off the wall in the bottom of the inning to score Curtis Granderson and give the Mets the walk-off win.