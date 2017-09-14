Mets holding hurricane relief drive at Citi Field

The Amazin’s want to send help to hurricane-ravaged areas of the South, but they need New Yorkers’ help.The Mets and …

The Mets are hosting a drive for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma at Citi Field, starting Tuesday, September 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The Amazin’s want to send help to hurricane-ravaged areas of the South, but they need New Yorkers’ help.

The Mets and Queens borough president’s office will hold three days of relief drives starting Tuesday at Citi Field. The team’s COO, Jeff Wilpon, encouraged fans to bring canned food, water, toiletries, diapers and other goods as residents in Texas and Florida will need all the help they can get recovering from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Mets will not, however, accept any clothing donations.

“Mets fans and all New Yorkers want to help the hurricane victims in Texas and Florida just like the rest of the country helped us pull through Superstorm Sandy,” he said.

The drives will take place between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. Fans are also encouraged to donate to the Houston Food Bank and Mustard Seed, a community outreach organization serving Fort Pierce, Florida.

More information is available at mets.com/HurricaneRelief.