Mets, Queens BP collecting donations for Irma, Harvey victims at Citi Field

The donations will be given to victims of Harvey and Irma.

The New York Mets and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz have teamed up to help victims of Harvey and Irma – and you can help, too.

Just grab your extra bottle of shampoo and the cans of soup that have been hiding in your pantry (just make sure they’re not expired) and head down to Citi Field in Flushing for the Hurricane Relief Drive.

Katz and the Mets organization began collecting a long list of items that are needed in hurricane-devastated areas of Florida and Texas on Tuesday. Donations can still be dropped off at the Jackie Robinson Rotunda until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The donations will be given to Mustard Seed, a community outreach organization in Fort Pierce, Florida, and the Houston Food Bank, which provides 800,000 meals a year in southeast Texas, according to Katz’s office.

A-1 First Class Moving is providing trucks and loading assistance to get the goods to Texas and Florida.

The Mets also announced that fans who donate will receive two tickets to a remaining 2017 game.

Here’s a list of items you can donate:

Canned, ready-to-eat items with pull tops (soup, vegetables, fruit)

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans (tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken)

Peanut butter

Snacks (granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.)

Water

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, feminine products, combs, picks, brushes)

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins)

Diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes

Cleaning supplies (new mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray)

Don’t bring:

Clothing

Household items

Other items not listed above