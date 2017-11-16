It’s never too early to celebrate Metsgiving, as the Amazins’ distributed turkeys and holiday meals to families around the city.

Star infielder Wilmer Flores hand delivered bags packed with stuffing, rice, cornbread, cake mix and other holiday staples to families in Corona and other neighborhoods around Citi Field.

“I think it’s very important for me to give back to our community that supports us,” Flores said. “These people really need our help.”

Flores, 26, said his family didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving when he was growing up in Venezuela, but he still appreciates the traditions.

“This is the time of year when people help and we like doing that,” he said.

Flores visited five families in Corona and Elmhurst to drop off frozen turkeys and meal ingredients, while other Mets’ staffers delivered food to 20 additional families in the neighborhood.

Across the five boroughs, the team distributed 500 turkeys.

Families also received vouchers for future Mets games, a plus for Magdelena Flores (no relation) and her 3-year-old daughter, Samara, who donned a tiny Mets jersey for yesterday’s visit from the team.

“It’s exciting to have the Mets come here,” Magdalena Flores said in Spanish through a translator.

The mom of three said the food delivery will help with their Thanksgiving meal.

Sodely Garcia, Wilmer Flores’ mother, helped her son pack and distribute the meals.

“This makes me happy,” Garcia said in Spanish. “It makes me proud to know he is giving back.”