Mets trade for Daniel Vogelbach: Ship Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh with more deals looming

The New York Mets were looking for more power in their lineup.

With two weeks before the August 2nd trade deadline, the Mets have seemingly solved a big need.

The New York Mets announced that they have acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh. In exchange, right handed reliever Colin Holderman will be going to Pittsburgh.

Vogelbach is hitting .228 with 12 home-runs and 34 RBI. The left handed hitter has hit very well against right handed pitchers. All his home-runs have come against righties, as well as a .896 OPS.

New York did give up a strong piece to their current roster though. Colin Holderman was a Spring Training standout. The 26 year old rookie has appeared in 15 games and currently holds a 2.04 ERA. At 4-0, the right hander had only given up an earned run in 2 appearances this season.

Mets Additional Trade Deadline Options

The trade for Vogelbach is a good trade when considering the team is looking at other potential moves. The team needed extra power in the lineup, and solved that with the left handed power bat. New York is 14th in the league in slugging percentage, 17th in home runs, and 12th in OPS.

With JD Davis and Dom Smith both struggling to take control of the DH spot in the lineup, New York had been looking for upgrades. The latest trade could also put Dom Smith’s future with the team in jeopardy.

There are other potential moves that the Mets are looking to make with the deadline two weeks away.

The Mets do need extra help in the bullpen now though following the trade of Holderman. New York’s bullpen is ninth in the league in team ERA, but are currently looking for depth to get to closer Edwin Diaz. David Robertson and Andrew Chafin have been names that the team has shown some interest in.

Regardless of the future moves the team will be expected to make, it’s clear the Mets are ready to talk about any potential deal.

For more New York Mets news, turn to AMNY.com