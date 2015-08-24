Police searching for five men who beat another man to death during robbery turned violent

The five men were all caught on surveillance video outside the Crown Heights deli.

Police were searching for five suspects Monday who beat another man to death during a robbery that turned violent over the weekend, police said.

The five men, who were all allegedly seen on surveillance video outside the Crown Heights deli on Utica Avenue, near Sterling Place, attacked 38-year-old Michael Brown about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

They pummeled Brown and stole his cellphone, police said. But when emergency medical personnel responded, Brown refused medical attention.

Later that night Brown was found inside his Park Place apartment just before 5:30 p.m., around the corner from the deli, when he started spitting up blood. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was declared dead.