MIDTOWN ASSASSIN: Suspect Luigi Mangione pleads ‘not guilty,’ sees legion of fans outside of Manhattan court

Luigi Mangione, the alleged Midtown assassin accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a hotel earlier this month, appeared in New York Supreme Court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to state murder charges.

Hours before Mangione was set to appear before a judge in Lower Manhattan, a rabid fanbase — consisting mostly of young women — lined up outside the courthouse in freezing temperatures in order to catch a glimpse of the alleged killer-turned-internet sen sation. While a slew of apparent admirers scrambled to get inside, many more staged a protest outside the courthouse, condemning healthcare CEOs.

Mangione was perp walked him in chains through the hallway with cops flanking him. Though he arrived in New York Thursday in an orange jumpsuit following his extradition from Pennyslvania, on Monday, he wore a modest red sweater over a white shirt and brown slacks.

Though he refused to speak to members of the media as he passed, inside the courtroom, Mangione answered not guilty to some 11 state charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism during an arraignment hearing before Judge Gregory Carro. Attorney Karen Friedman Agifilo represented Mangione at the proceeding.

Despite facing lofty state charges, the 26-year-old suspect will most likely be returned to federal custody to also face murder charges in that jurisdiction — a conviction of which could result in the death penalty.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, PA on Dec. 9 following a massive nationwide manhunt after Thompson was executed on Dec. 4 outside of the Midtown Hilton Hotel with a 3D-printed ghost gun — a weapon that has plagued the NYPD in recent years.

“As soon as we actually saw images of the gun, I knew it was a ghost gun because the lower receiver had a unique design,” Inspector Courtney Nilan told amNewYork Metro in an interview. “And with 3D printing of firearms, you could print them in basically any type of unique design you wanted. And with ghost guns, what we are seeing in New York City, and as is the rest of the country, is a shift away from the commercially ordered kits and a shift towards 3D printing of firearms.”

News of the assassination sent much of the world into a shocked frenzy after the words “Deny” “Defend” “Depose” were found scrawled on the bullet shell casings. Riding his bike into Central Park, the killer disappeared for several days until a McDonald’s worker in Altoona recognized Mangione from surveillance footage and called police.

According to court records, Mangione gave cops a fake name but began shaking when they asked him if he had been to “New York recently.” On Dec. 19, Mangione waived extradition court in Blair County, PA and was returned to the Big Apple.

“We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

After the court appearance, protesters could be heard chanting “Free Luigi!” as he was whisked away back into federal custody. His next state court appearance is scheduled to take place in February.