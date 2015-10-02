NYPD seeks suspect who attacked man, called him anti-gay slurs in midtown

Authorities are searching for a suspect who attacked a man and called him anti-gay slurs.

The NYPD says the suspect attacked a 37-year-old male victim on Sept. 23 at about 6:45 p.m. near West 50th Street and Broadway. Cops say the suspect kicked and punched the victim while calling him anti-gay slurs.

Authorities described the male suspect as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, and 30 to 40 years old with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.