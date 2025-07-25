(L) Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention in MSG in 2024. (R) The interior of SLAM Sports Bar, which offers direct views of the Garden.

The owner of a Hulk Hogan-themed sports bar opening in Midtown this fall says the establishment will serve as a “living tribute” to the late professional wrestling icon.

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Florida early Thursday morning and was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short while later. He was 71.

The World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer helped bring professional wrestling into the cultural mainstream in the 1980s, following his first championship win at Madison Square Garden.

In one of his last business ventures, Hogan sought to leverage a key part of his wrestling legacy by opening a venue across the street from MSG, celebrating the spirit of ‘Hulkamania.’

Prior to his death, he had signed a licensing deal with the bar’s owner, New York hospitality veteran Rich Rosen, to create SLAM Sports Bar as a go-to pre- and post-game destination for patrons of the famous area.

“Hulk Hogan wasn’t just a partner. He was a dear friend and a legend whose impact on sports and entertainment is immeasurable,” Rosen told amNewYork on Friday, saying Hogan had poured his heart into the project.

He last visited the bar, currently under construction, on April 30 alongside a documentary crew.

“He shaped the spirit of what SLAM was meant to be, a place where fans from around the world could gather at the very corner where his legend began, to celebrate his legacy and the unforgettable moments that defined his career,” Rosen said.

He added that he intends to keep his promise to Hogan by moving forward with the fall opening and bringing “this dream to life.”

“That promise remains unshakable. SLAM will open its doors as a living tribute to Hulk Hogan, right across from Madison Square Garden, the place he called home. It will be the greatest sports entertainment venue New York has ever seen,” he said. “This is for Hulk, and for every person whose life was touched by the power of Hulkamania.”

Rosen had spoken to amNewYork days before Hogan’s death about the potential impact of a federal plan to redesign Penn Station, which may include relocating Madison Square Garden. He warned the move could be detrimental to SLAM, which features a ceiling design inspired by the arena’s iconic roof.

It was hoped Hogan’s close relationship with former President Donald Trump could help influence efforts to keep the arena at its current location. Trump paid tribute to Hogan following his death, calling him a “great friend.”

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, had previously denied media reports that the WWE legend was in declining health over the last few months but in her first comments since his passing Friday, she acknowledge he had “dealing with some health issues.”

“I truly believed we would overcome them, she said in an Instagram post. “I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart,” the post read.