Midtown machete attack | Maine man hit with terrorism charges in New Year’s Eve attack on three police officers

A man was hit with a slew of terrorism charges for allegedly attacking three NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced on Wednesday.

19-year-old Trevow Bickford, of Wells, Maine, was brought in on several charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, attempted murder, assault, assault as an act of terrorism, aggravated assault upon a police officer, attempted assault as a crime of terrorism, attempted assault, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer as a crime of terrorism, and aggravated assault upon a police officer.

“Trevor Bickford allegedly carried out planned attacks on three members of the NYPD in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as they did their duty to protect our city. These brave officers were serving on the frontlines so New Yorkers and visitors celebrating the new year could stay safe,” said District Attorney Bragg. “The charges contained in the indictment demonstrate just how seriously we are treating this incident. I am grateful to the NYPD and proud of our partnership and collaboration with local and federal law enforcement, which is essential for thoroughly investigating and bringing the appropriate charges in these types of cases. My thoughts are with the courageous officers as they continue to recover and heal.”

According to court documents, at 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Bickford allegedly walked up to a 23-year-old NYPD officer from behind at the corner of 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Bickford then allegedly struck the officer in the head with a large knife, which fractured the officer’s skull and required stitches internally and externally.

After the initial attack, Bickford allegedly approached two more officers, aged 27 and 33, and struck them in their heads with the same knife. All three officers were treated for their injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

The indictment alleges that Bickford intended to carry out jihad and specifically targeted a uniformed police officer because the victims were in uniform with a weapon.

Bickford was formally charged on Jan. 4, 2023. If convicted, Bickford faces enhanced charges and penalties for specific crimes committed with terroristic intent.