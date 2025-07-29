MIDTOWN MASS SHOOTING: Bronx cop hailed as hero as police probe whether gunman targeted NFL headquarters

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Officer Didarul Islam, 36, was working an extra shift as a paid security detail inside 345 Park Avenue when the gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamiea of Las Vegas, marched into the building and opened fire, killing Islam.

The body of the Police Officer Didarul Islam — who was killed during Monday’s Midtown mass shooting — was saluted by his colleagues during a dignified transfer ceremony from the hospital to the Chief Medical Examiner overnight.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Islam, 36, was working an off-duty security detail inside 345 Park Ave. when the gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamiea of Las Vegas, marched into the building and opened fire, killing Islam and three others in a hail of bullets.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way; he made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said, “Shot in cold blood and wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived: a hero.”

The motive for the mass shooting remains under investigation. However, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning, police are examining whether Tamiea targeted the NFL headquarters, which are located at the Park Avenue site.

The overnight transfer ceremony marked the first stage in the NYPD’s traditional mourning for an officer killed in the line of duty.

Islam was one of five people shot during the July 28 incident. Tameia took his own life after the shooting; three civilians were also murdered.

The slain officer worked in the Bronx’s 47th Precinct and took on a second job to care for his family, which included two children and a pregnant wife.

In a post on social media, Mayor Adams spoke directly to New Yorkers as he made his way to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where Islam was pronounced dead.

“We are en route to the hospital to do a dignified transfer for the slain police officer. This is a constant reminder those officers, the men and women who place their lives on the line everyday for us. Our hearts go out to their family,” Mayor Adams said.

Adams joined top police brass and legion of rank-and-file officers who stood to attention with a salute to Islam as his remains were removed.

Draped in a police department flag, his body was placed in the rear of an NYPD ambulance. His family could be seen grasping one another in a disorientated state of emotion.

His body was transferred to the Chief Medical Examiner in Kips Bay during a solemn procession.

“We lost four souls in another senseless act of gun violence, including a member of the New York City Police Department, Officer Islam. He was just 36 years old. He was doing what he does best, and all members of the police department carry out, he was saving lives,” said Mayor Adams. “He was protecting New Yorkers.”