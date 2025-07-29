MIDTOWN MASS SHOOTING: Wesley LePatner, Blackstone executive and leader in Jewish community, killed in attack

Wesley LePatner, an executive at Blackstone and a leader in New York’s Jewish community, was killed Monday afternoon in a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, was among those killed in Monday’s mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, which claimed five lives.

LePatner, who lived in Roslyn, LI, served as the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and is remembered by colleagues as “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond,” Blackstone wrote in a statement to amNewYork.

“We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue. Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed,” Blackstone’s statement reads. “Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD.”

The gunman shot himself in the chest after killing NYPD officer Didarul Islam, LePatner, and two other civilians.

In addition to her work at Blackstone, LePatner served on the board of directors for the UJA-Federation of New York, a Jewish philanthropy and advocacy organization.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Wesley LePatner, a beloved member of UJA’s community and a member of our board of directors, who was killed in yesterday’s mass shooting in Midtown,” a Tuesday statement from the organization reads.

UJA honored LePatner with the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award in 2023. The statement noted that LePatner led a mission to Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“She lived with courage and conviction, instilling in her two children a deep love for Judaism and the Jewish people,” the statement reads.

LePatner served as a board member at the Heschel School, a Jewish day school near Lincoln Square.

In a statement to the Heschel community Tuesday morning, Head of School Ariela Dubler and President of the Board of Trustees Ben Archibald described LePatner as a “uniquely brilliant and modest leader and parent, filled with wisdom, empathy, vision, and appreciation.”

“There are no right words for this unfathomable moment of pain and loss. It was a rare z’chut, a rare privilege, to know Wesley and to learn from her,” Dubler and Archibald wrote. “Quite simply, Wesley made the world – and all of the institutions that she touched, including the Heschel School – a better place. We are all diminished today by her absence. We will hold her lessons close, learn from her actions and commitments, and honor her memory with our own deeds.”

LePatner is survived by her husband, Evan, and her two children.