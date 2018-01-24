Investigators have identified two suspects wanted in the midtown shooting that injured three people over the weekend, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday.

Diouf Makhtar, 30, is believed to have opened fire outside of 34 W. 31st St., between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after he and Brian Johnson, 29, got into an argument with a 43-year-old man on the street, according to police officials.

Although it wasn't immediately clear what the men were arguing about, both Makhtar and Johnson have extensive criminal backgrounds, mostly related to narcotics, a law enforcement source said.

Makhtar shot the 43-year-old man, who was the intended target, as well as two innocent bystanders, police said. One of the bystanders was a Romanian tourist who had just exited a liquor store, according to investigators.

The 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, while a 25-year-old man was hit in the left arm and a 29-year-old man was struck in the back, police said. All three were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, per the NYPD at the time.

Makhtar and Johnson were last seen running east on West 31st Street.

Police released photos of the pair on Wednesday, as well as surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.

With Alison Fox