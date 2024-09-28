Midtown slashing: Man sliced in neck in early-morning attack, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Midtown are looking for the assailant who slashed a man in the neck in an early-morning attack Saturday.

The bloody assault occurred in front of businesses at 165 West 48th St. at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct, in responding to a call for help at the location, found the victim, a 25-year-old man, slashed in the neck.

Police sources said that the motive for the attack remains unknown and under investigation. Sources added that the victim has been uncooperative with detectives who are investigating the incident.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Midtown North Precinct has seen a staggering increase in felony assaults so far in 2024. According to the most recent CompStat report, the precinct tallied 215 assaults year-to-date through Sept. 22; that’s a 72% increase from the 125 reported at the same point in 2023. Overall crime in the command is also up about 11% this year.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.