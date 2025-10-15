Midtown stabbing: Man wounded in back in apparently random attack

Police in Midtown are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday night that sent a man to the hospital.

According to police sources, the attack unfolded at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 near the corner of West 49th Street and 8th Avenue, in the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking through the area when an unidentified suspect approached from behind and stabbed him in the back with an unknown sharp object.

Following the assault, police reported, the perpetrator — who was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black pants, and white sneakers — fled northbound on foot along 8th Avenue.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Law enforcement sources did not immediately provide a motive for the stabbing but said detectives are probing surveillance footage in order to understand exactly what took place.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential