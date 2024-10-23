Midtown stabbing leaves migrant wounded outside hotel; group of suspects sought

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for a group of people who stabbed a migrant outside of a Midtown hotel on Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to police sources, the stabbing occurred outside the Row NYC Hotel, which is being used as a migrant shelter, at 700 8th Ave. at around 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Law enforcement sources reported that the victim, a 42-year-old migrant man, had become embroiled in an argument with a group of men. Eventually, things turned violent; police said — leading one of the suspects to brandish a sharp instrument and stab the victim in the left hip.

The perpetrator, who was dressed in all black, along with the other group members, scattered after the attack in various directions.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the injured man to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police sources were unable to discern what the argument was about, reporting that the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

